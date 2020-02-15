Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Stock Price Up 91.7%

Shares of Reign Sapphire Corp (OTCMKTS:RGNP) rose 91.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,483,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 256,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP)

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

