Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of RS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. 405,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,554. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,625,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

