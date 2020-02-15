Relx (LON:REL) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,073 ($27.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,989.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,906.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.