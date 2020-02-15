Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 363,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,984. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.91 million, a PE ratio of -71.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

