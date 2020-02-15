Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.