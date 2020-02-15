Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 926,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 718,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,375. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $372.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.