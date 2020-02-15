Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $239.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RH have outperformed its industry in the past year. This trend is expected to continue courtesy of its core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs. Its upbeat outlook for net revenues, adjusted operating income, operating margin and earnings for the current year in view of the current industry trends is also encouraging. Although market volatility and continued softness in the high-end housing market are concerns, RH remains confident to achieve financial goals in the long run on the back of its focus on improving profit margins and strategic initiatives. However, impact of exit from unprofitable business is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $238.18 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $243.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,982,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

