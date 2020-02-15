Reviewing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & StoneCo (OTCMKTS:STNE)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $480,000.00 31.49 -$4.51 million N/A N/A StoneCo $414.74 million 27.94 $82.42 million $0.33 126.73

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RESAAS Services and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCo 1 3 8 0 2.58

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $38.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -413.02% -229.53% -147.18% StoneCo 28.74% 12.29% 4.32%

Summary

StoneCo beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.