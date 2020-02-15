RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON:RHIM traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,136 ($41.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,539.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,875.90. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 3,070 ($40.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.