Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Gartner worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.41. 475,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,794 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

