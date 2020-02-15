Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.12 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.18. 372,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

