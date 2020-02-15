Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of CarMax worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.