Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 432,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,033. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.