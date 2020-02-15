Rhumbline Advisers Sells 887 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of United Rentals worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in United Rentals by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 601,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,999. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.