Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and C2CX. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, C2CX, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

