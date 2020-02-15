Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 416 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.47), approximately 17,232 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.50 ($5.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.96.

About Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.