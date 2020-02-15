RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.42 Million

Equities analysts expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $159.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.63 million and the lowest is $159.20 million. RMR Group posted sales of $130.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $643.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.45 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $659.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RMR Group by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

