RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Shares Up 0.5%

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97, 16,713 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF)

RMR Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RMR Advisors Inc It is co-managed by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in real estate sector as well as securities issued by REITs.

