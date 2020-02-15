Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,395 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,897,000 after acquiring an additional 720,301 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,025,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,716. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

