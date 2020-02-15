Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $31,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

