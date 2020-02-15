Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,293 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of ETFC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 2,316,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

