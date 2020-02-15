Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,799. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

