Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 93,975 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,975 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Ameren worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.79. 1,754,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

