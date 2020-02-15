Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. 431,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,562. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

