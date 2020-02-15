Robert W. Baird Lowers Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) to Neutral

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $236,291 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.