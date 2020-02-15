Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after purchasing an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,710. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

