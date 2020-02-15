Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. Rogers has a 1 year low of $111.37 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

