Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $11.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

