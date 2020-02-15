Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Gap Down to $53.68

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.44, but opened at $53.68. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 3,690,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

