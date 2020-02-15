Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 45.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

