Royce & Associates LP Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,902. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

