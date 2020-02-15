Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kraton were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kraton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

KRA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 194,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

