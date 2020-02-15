Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Era Group worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Era Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Era Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Era Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Era Group Inc has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.22.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.