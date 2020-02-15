Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,208,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,435,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,924. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

