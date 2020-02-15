Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,585 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $172.08. 351,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.