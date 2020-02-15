Royce & Associates LP Sells 472,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 472,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.18. 2,062,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 145.95%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

