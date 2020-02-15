Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 53,106 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.70 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

