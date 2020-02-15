Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,830 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

