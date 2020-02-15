Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,682 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.