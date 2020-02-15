Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $5.09 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

