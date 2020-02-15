Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Trinity Industries worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 101,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,845.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

TRN opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

