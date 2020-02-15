Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after buying an additional 1,912,042 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,639 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,601 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 6,014.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 320,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $176,235.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $449,618.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,030 shares of company stock worth $6,227,715. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $51.85 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.