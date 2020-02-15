Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.17%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.