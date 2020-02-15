RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.59 ($36.74).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €33.35 ($38.78). 2,851,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.36. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.