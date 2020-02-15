Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

RYAAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.87. 286,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

