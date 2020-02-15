Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,361. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

