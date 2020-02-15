Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of R stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

