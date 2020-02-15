Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 229,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,886,922 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

