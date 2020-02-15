Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.82 ($20.72).

SZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ETR:SZG traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.17 ($19.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $928.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.41.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

