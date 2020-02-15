Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $27,000 in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $487,533.18.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock remained flat at $$13.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,765. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

